Honda Elevate: Cabin highlights

Step inside the Honda Elevate and the significance here too is attached more to an aesthetically pleasing cabin than one that screams outright sporty or cutting-edge.

The stretched dashboard layout houses rectangular AC vents, leather padding and faux-wood inserts. There is still a lot of hard plastic in play - and to be expected too in this segment, but the careful use of dual-tone Black + Beige colour theme seeks to raise the premium appeal here.

The most significant highlight here, however, is the new 10.25-inch infotainment screen that is a mammoth jump forward from the screen inside other Honda models. The company has finally - phew, heard the feedback about screen glare, low resolution on camera feed and dodgy touch interface. The screen inside this vehicle - an IPS display - fixes all the follies from before and is at par with any screen on any rival model. If only the rear-camera feed had dynamic guidelines, this screen would have scored a perfect ten.

A stretched and clean dashboard design inside the Honda Elevate lends the interiors a mature appeal.

A perfect ten, however, is still some distance away for the driver display which continues to be a semi-digital unit. There is inherently nothing wrong or faulty here - easy data reading and simple enough to operate. But it is still rather old-school when pitted against MIDs from many rival brands. The likes of Honda, Maruti Suzuki (in the Grand Vitara) and Toyota (in the Hyryder) need to shift towards a smarter all-digital screen behind the steering.

The three-spoke steering with mounted controls and the center console are done well and there are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. There are a series of buttons under the infotainment screen for HVAC controls and a dedicated phone storage space which doubles up as a wireless phone charging pad. Two conventional USB ports and a 12V socket have been fitted in as well.

Gaze upwards and there is a conventional sunroof which go well with the generous window size to allow for the elements to filter in. But Honda could have gone a bit more creative by adding crowd-pleasing features like a larger sunroof, seat ventilation, power-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, air-purification system and the likes. I personally think these misses are fine but a growing number of buyers tend to especially scan the feature list and some may find the cupboard comparatively bare.

But the Elevate hits back and hits back strong with a very spacious and comfortable cabin. On comfort alone, the Honda SUV is more than likely to hit competition out of the park.

The seats inside the Honda Elevate is one of the most comfortable for a model in this segment.

All five seats are perfectly-well cushioned with the front seats receiving an additional lower-back support which is great for long drives. And even with the front passenger seat pulled quite some way back, there was still an impressive amount of room just behind for the passenger at the back. There is acres of leg, knee and feet room here while the headroom is also quite generous. The only shortcoming is that the rear seats are angled slightly upwards which reduces the under-thigh support. Otherwise, the rear seats, complete with the central armrest, are quite a nice place to be in for the family.

And families usually come with baggage, the actual and physical kind. The Elevate knows and therefore, packs in a mammoth 458 litres of cargo area. This is the largest in the segment - and by quite a bit, while the split-folding rear-seats open further options.