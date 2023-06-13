HT Auto
Honda cr-v

28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda cr-v is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda cr-v Specs

Honda cr-v comes in four petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The cr-v measures 4,631 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,660 mm. The ground clearance of cr-v ...Read More

Honda cr-v Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
i-VTEC
Driving Range
821 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Length
4631 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm
Wheelbase
2660 mm
Kerb Weight
1545 kg
Height
1679 mm
Width
1855 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
522 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
4
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Beige / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Honda cr-v News

Honda CR-V on global roads at present is now in its sixth generation.
Stunning Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim launched. Pity it isn't coming to India
13 Jun 2023
Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer uses a 2.2-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
Watch: Max Verstappen drives a modified Honda CR-V with over 800 hp
17 May 2023
The new hydrogen fuelled Honda CR-V would come based on the sixth generation model.
Honda CR-V to get a hydrogen fuel cell EV variant in 2024
1 Dec 2022
Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in Canada.
Honda CR-V is the most loved car by car thieves in Canada: Details here
21 Nov 2022
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.
Honda CR-V Sport Touring hybrid: Here is why this is SUV demands big bucks
26 Sept 2022
View all
 

Honda cr-v Variants & Price List

Honda cr-v price starts at ₹ 28.27 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 29.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda cr-v comes in 4 variants. Honda cr-v top variant price is ₹ 29.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2WD Petrol CVT
28.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
28.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
CR-V Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT
29.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT
29.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

