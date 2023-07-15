What is the on-road price of Honda Cr-V in Papumpare? The on-road price of Honda Cr-V 2WD Petrol CVT in Papumpare is Rs 32,20,077.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Cr-V in Papumpare? The RTO Charges for the Honda Cr-V 2WD Petrol CVT in Papumpare is Rs 2,89,243.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Cr-V in Papumpare? In Papumpare, the insurance charges for the Honda Cr-V 2WD Petrol CVT will be Rs 96,834.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Cr-V in Papumpare? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Honda Cr-V base variant in Papumpare: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 28,27,001, RTO - Rs. 2,89,243, Insurance - Rs. 96,834, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 6,999. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Honda Cr-V in ##cityName## is Rs. 32,20,077.