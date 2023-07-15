HT Auto
Honda cr-v On Road Price in Nongpoh

28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
cr-v on Road Price in Delhi

Honda cr-v on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 32.20 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda cr-v top variant goes up to Rs. 34.07 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda cr-v 2WD Petrol CVT₹ 32.20 Lakhs
Honda cr-v CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT₹ 32.20 Lakhs
Honda cr-v CR-V Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT₹ 34.06 Lakhs
Honda cr-v Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT₹ 34.07 Lakhs
Honda cr-v Variant Wise Price List

2WD Petrol CVT
₹32.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,27,001
RTO
2,89,243
Insurance
96,834
Accessories Charges
6,999
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nongpoh)
32,20,077
EMI@69,212/mo
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹32.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
CR-V Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT
₹34.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT
₹34.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Price related FAQs for Honda cr-v in Nongpoh

The on-road price of Honda Cr-V 2WD Petrol CVT in Nongpoh is Rs 32,20,077.
The RTO Charges for the Honda Cr-V 2WD Petrol CVT in Nongpoh is Rs 2,89,243.
In Nongpoh, the insurance charges for the Honda Cr-V 2WD Petrol CVT will be Rs 96,834.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Honda Cr-V base variant in Nongpoh: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 28,27,001, RTO - Rs. 2,89,243, Insurance - Rs. 96,834, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 6,999. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Honda Cr-V in ##cityName## is Rs. 32,20,077.
The on-road price of Honda Cr-V in Nongpoh starts at Rs. 32,20,077 and goes upto Rs. 34,06,711. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

