Honda cr-v On Road Price in Chirala

28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda cr-v on Road Price in Delhi

Honda cr-v on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 33.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda cr-v top variant goes up to Rs. 35.18 Lakhs in Delhi.

Honda cr-v Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹33.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,27,001
RTO
3,99,480
Insurance
1,05,406
Accessories Charges
7,999
On-Road Price in Chirala
33,39,886
EMI@71,787/mo
2WD Petrol CVT
₹33.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
CR-V Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT
₹35.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Special Edition 2WD Petrol CVT
₹35.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Honda cr-v Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Engine Type
i-VTEC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Driving Range
821 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18
Kerb Weight
1545 kg
Wheelbase
2660 mm
Width
1855 mm
Length
4592 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm
Height
1679 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Bootspace
522 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
12V Power Outlets
4
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Distance to Empty
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Rub - Strips
Silver
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Rear Defogger
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch -Down
All
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Years)
3
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Speakers
6+
USB Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
Yes
CD Player
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Emergency Call
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Differential Lock
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige / Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Leather

Honda cr-v FAQs

