Honda City Hybrid On Road Price in Bathinda

21.49 - 23.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bathinda
City Hybrid Price in Bathinda

Honda City Hybrid on road price in Bathinda starts from Rs. 21.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda City Hybrid top variant goes up to Rs. 23.18 Lakhs in Bathinda.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda City Hybrid V₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Honda City Hybrid ZX₹ 23.18 Lakhs
Honda City Hybrid Variant Wise Price List in Bathinda

V
₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,89,000
RTO
2,02,180
Insurance
57,719
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bathinda)
21,49,399
EMI@46,199/mo
ZX
₹23.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Honda City Hybrid News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seen next to the new Honda City Hybrid sedan. He is flanked by Honda Cars India officials who met him recently. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@HondaCarIndia)
Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
11 May 2022
From new to facelift models, the Indian car market has several options for buyers.
XL6 to City Hybrid, Meridian, Virtus and C-Class: Pros & cons of recent launches
10 May 2022
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City Hybrid e:HEV: Five things to know about the most fuel-efficient sedan
4 May 2022
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City Hybrid eHEV launched at 19.49 lakh, is most fuel-efficient sedan
4 May 2022
The Honda eHEV is scheduled for an official launch in May. Bookings are already open with the company claiming order books filled for several months.
Honda City Hybrid eHEV drive review: Electric performance quietens range rigours
4 May 2022
Honda Videos

The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
2 May 2022
The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
14 Apr 2022
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
