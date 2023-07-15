HT Auto
Honda city-4th-generation On Road Price in Unakoti

9.3 - 10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
city-4th-generation on Road Price in Delhi

Honda city-4th-generation on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 10.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda city-4th-generation top variant goes up to Rs. 11.16 Lakhs in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda city-4th-generation City SV Petrol₹ 10.40 Lakhs
Honda city-4th-generation City V Petrol₹ 11.16 Lakhs
Honda city-4th-generation Variant Wise Price List

City SV Petrol
₹10.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,29,900
RTO
71,636
Insurance
33,524
Accessories Charges
4,699
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Unakoti)
10,39,759
EMI@22,348/mo
City V Petrol
₹11.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

