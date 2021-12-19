HT Auto

Honda city-4th-generation On Road Price in Sagara

9.3 - 10 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda city-4th-generation on Road Price in Delhi

Honda city-4th-generation on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 11.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda city-4th-generation top variant goes up to Rs. 12.13 Lakhs in Delhi.

Honda city-4th-generation Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
City SV Petrol
₹11.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,29,900
RTO
1,52,506
Insurance
47,287
On-Road Price in Sagara
11,29,693
EMI@24,282/mo
City V Petrol
₹12.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

Honda city-4th-generation Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
City SV Petrol
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Driving Range
696 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Width
1695 mm
Length
4440 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1495 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
No
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Assist
No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Distance to Empty
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Fog Lights
-
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlights
Halogen
Gesture Control
No
Speakers
4
USB Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
No
CD Player
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
-
GPS Navigation System
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric

Honda city-4th-generation FAQs

