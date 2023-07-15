HT Auto
city-4th-generation on Road Price in Delhi

Honda city-4th-generation on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 10.32 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda city-4th-generation top variant goes up to Rs. 11.08 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda city-4th-generation City SV Petrol₹ 10.32 Lakhs
Honda city-4th-generation City V Petrol₹ 11.08 Lakhs
Read More

Honda city-4th-generation Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
City SV Petrol
₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,29,900
RTO
54,495
Insurance
47,287
On-Road Price in Aizwal
(Price not available in Lawngtlai)
10,31,682
EMI@22,175/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
City V Petrol
₹11.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

Price related FAQs for Honda city-4th-generation in Lawngtlai

In Lawngtlai, the on-road price of the Honda City-4Th-Generation City SV Petrol is Rs 10,31,682.
In Lawngtlai, the RTO charges for the Honda City-4Th-Generation City SV Petrol will be Rs 54,495.
The insurance Charges for the Honda City-4Th-Generation City SV Petrol in Lawngtlai is Rs 47,287.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda City-4Th-Generation in Lawngtlai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 9,29,900, RTO - Rs. 54,495, Insurance - Rs. 47,287, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda City-4Th-Generation in ##cityName## as Rs. 10,31,682 .
Honda City-4Th-Generation's on-road price in Lawngtlai starts at Rs. 10,31,682 and rises to Rs. 11,07,686. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

