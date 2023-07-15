Honda city-4th-generation on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 10.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda city-4th-generation top variant goes up to Rs. 11.16 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Honda city-4th-generation on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 10.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda city-4th-generation top variant goes up to Rs. 11.16 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Honda city-4th-generation City SV Petrol and the most priced model is Honda city-4th-generation City V Petrol. Visit your nearest Honda city-4th-generation dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Honda city-4th-generation on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda city-4th-generation City SV Petrol ₹ 10.40 Lakhs Honda city-4th-generation City V Petrol ₹ 11.16 Lakhs