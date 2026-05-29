|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|27.26 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The City ZX Plus e:HEV, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹24.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the City deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.26 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The City ZX Plus e:HEV is available in 6 colour options: Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.
The City ZX Plus e:HEV is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 125 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 99 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm (Engine), 107 bhp @ 3500 rpm (Motor) and 131 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm (Max Torque), 253 Nm @ of torque.
In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs.
The City ZX Plus e:HEV has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Heater, Average Speed, Rear Windshield Blind, Follow me home headlamps, Check Vehicle Status via App, Tow Away Alert, Geo-fence, Service Reminder Via App and Anti Theft Immobilisation.