hamburger icon
CityPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda City Front Left View
1/27
Honda City Front View
2/27
Honda City Rear Right View
3/27
Honda City Rear View
4/27
Honda City Right Side View
5/27
Honda City Right View
View all Images
6/27

Honda City ZX Plus e:HEV

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda City Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage27.26 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all City specs and features

City ZX Plus e:HEV

City ZX Plus e:HEV Prices

The City ZX Plus e:HEV, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹24.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

City ZX Plus e:HEV Mileage

All variants of the City deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.26 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

City ZX Plus e:HEV Colours

The City ZX Plus e:HEV is available in 6 colour options: Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.

City ZX Plus e:HEV Engine and Transmission

The City ZX Plus e:HEV is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 125 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 99 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm (Engine), 107 bhp @ 3500 rpm (Motor) and 131 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm (Max Torque), 253 Nm @ of torque.

City ZX Plus e:HEV vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs.

City ZX Plus e:HEV Specs & Features

The City ZX Plus e:HEV has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Heater, Average Speed, Rear Windshield Blind, Follow me home headlamps, Check Vehicle Status via App, Tow Away Alert, Geo-fence, Service Reminder Via App and Anti Theft Immobilisation.

Honda City ZX Plus e:HEV Price

City ZX Plus e:HEV

₹24.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,900
RTO
2,25,990
Insurance
91,305
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,17,695
EMI@51,966/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda City ZX Plus e:HEV Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
131 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm (Max Torque), 253 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
27.26 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
125 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 99 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm (Engine), 107 bhp @ 3500 rpm (Motor)
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion, 172.8 V
Electric Motor
Single
Driving Range
1090 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Alloy (185/60R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4594 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1489 mm
Width
1748 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
506 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Auto Dimming IRVM
Inside Rear View Mirror
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control • Blower Rear AC zone • Rear AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes & Pull Handle Type
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof with One-Touch Slide & Tilt + Pinch Guard

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard)
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear Door Pockets
Rear Windshield Blind
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Rear Armrest

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Front
Speakers
4 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type A & Type C Wired Connectivity, Smart Watch Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
USB Type-C, USB Type-A
Display
HD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Headlight
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Honda City ZX Plus e:HEV EMI
EMI46,769 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,75,925
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,75,925
Interest Amount
6,30,222
Payable Amount
28,06,147

Honda City other Variants

City SV Petrol Manual

₹13.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,900
RTO
1,31,990
Insurance
58,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,90,572
EMI@29,889/mo
Add to Compare
Close

City V Petrol Manual

₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,29,900
RTO
1,44,990
Insurance
62,967
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,38,357
EMI@33,065/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City V CVT Petrol Automatic

₹16.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,900
RTO
1,54,990
Insurance
66,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,52,037
EMI@35,509/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX Petrol Manual

₹17.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,25,900
RTO
1,68,590
Insurance
70,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,65,170
EMI@37,940/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX Plus Petrol Manual

₹18.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,14,900
RTO
1,77,490
Insurance
73,455
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,66,345
EMI@40,115/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX CVT Petrol Automatic

₹18.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,25,900
RTO
1,78,590
Insurance
73,860
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,78,850
EMI@40,384/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX Plus CVT Petrol Automatic

₹19.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,14,900
RTO
1,87,490
Insurance
77,136
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,80,026
EMI@42,558/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda City Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
CityvsHector
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
+2
CityvsThar ROXX
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
CityvsElevate
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
CityvsAstor
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
CityvsThar

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Honda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW X6

BMW X6

1.78 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Renault Kwid Facelift

Renault Kwid Facelift

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

11 - 18 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers