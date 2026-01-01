hamburger icon
View all Images
Honda City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon

4 out of 5
17.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda City Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage18.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all City specs and features

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon Prices

The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹17.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon Mileage

All variants of the City deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon Colours

The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon is available in 6 colour options: Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Mettalic, Radiant Red Metallic.

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon Engine and Transmission

The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 16.98 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon Specs & Features

The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.

Honda City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon Price

City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon

₹17.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,84,000
RTO
1,60,400
Insurance
68,638
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,13,538
EMI@36,831/mo
Close

Honda City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Driving Range
736 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4574 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1489 mm
Width
1748 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
506 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Honda City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon EMI
EMI33,148 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,42,184
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,42,184
Interest Amount
4,46,669
Payable Amount
19,88,853

Honda City other Variants

City SV Petrol MT

₹13.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,95,300
RTO
1,32,330
Insurance
30,554
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,58,684
EMI@29,203/mo
Close

City Elegant Edition MT

₹14.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,862
RTO
1,35,586
Insurance
59,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,31,454
EMI@30,768/mo
City V Petrol MT

₹14.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,69,500
RTO
1,39,750
Insurance
31,353
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,41,103
EMI@30,975/mo
City V Petrol MT Apex Edition

₹14.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,84,138
RTO
1,40,414
Insurance
61,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,86,335
EMI@31,947/mo
City Elegant Edition CVT

₹15.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,56,552
RTO
1,47,655
Insurance
63,948
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,68,655
EMI@33,717/mo
City VX Petrol MT

₹15.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,72,800
RTO
1,50,080
Insurance
32,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,55,845
EMI@33,441/mo
City VX Petrol MT Apex Edition

₹16.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,448
RTO
1,50,745
Insurance
65,085
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,03,778
EMI@34,471/mo
City V Petrol CVT

₹15.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,90,200
RTO
1,51,820
Insurance
32,652
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,75,172
EMI@33,857/mo
City V Petrol CVT Apex Edition

₹16.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,04,828
RTO
1,52,483
Insurance
65,724
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,23,535
EMI@34,896/mo
City Sport Petrol CVT

₹16.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,37,500
RTO
1,56,550
Insurance
33,161
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,27,711
EMI@34,986/mo
City ZX Petrol MT

₹16.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,86,800
RTO
1,61,480
Insurance
33,691
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,82,471
EMI@36,163/mo
City VX Petrol CVT

₹16.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,93,500
RTO
1,62,150
Insurance
33,765
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,89,915
EMI@36,323/mo
City ZX Petrol CVT

₹18.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,07,400
RTO
1,73,540
Insurance
34,990
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,16,430
EMI@39,042/mo
