|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|18.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹17.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the City deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon is available in 6 colour options: Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Mettalic, Radiant Red Metallic.
The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 16.98 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.
The City VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.