|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The City V Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the City offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The City V Petrol Manual is available in 6 colour options: Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.
The City V Petrol Manual is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs.
The City V Petrol Manual has Emergency Call Button, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Tow Away Alert, Service Reminder Via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Vehicle Tracking Via App and Keyless Start/ Button Start.