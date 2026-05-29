|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The City V CVT Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹16.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the City offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The City V CVT Petrol Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.
The City V CVT Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs.
The City V CVT Petrol Automatic has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Emergency Call Button, Tow Away Alert, Service Reminder Via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Vehicle Tracking Via App.