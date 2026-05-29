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Honda City SV Petrol Manual

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda City Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all City specs and features

City SV Petrol Manual

City SV Petrol Manual Prices

The City SV Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

City SV Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the City offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

City SV Petrol Manual Colours

The City SV Petrol Manual is available in 6 colour options: Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.

City SV Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The City SV Petrol Manual is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

City SV Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs.

City SV Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The City SV Petrol Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Honda City SV Petrol Manual Price

City SV Petrol Manual

₹13.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,900
RTO
1,31,990
Insurance
58,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,90,572
EMI@29,889/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda City SV Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4594 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1489 mm
Width
1748 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Tow Away Alert
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
4 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Display
Touch-screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Honda City SV Petrol Manual EMI
EMI26,900 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,51,514
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,51,514
Interest Amount
3,62,481
Payable Amount
16,13,995

Honda City other Variants

City V Petrol Manual

₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,29,900
RTO
1,44,990
Insurance
62,967
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,38,357
EMI@33,065/mo
Add to Compare
Close

City V CVT Petrol Automatic

₹16.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,900
RTO
1,54,990
Insurance
66,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,52,037
EMI@35,509/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX Petrol Manual

₹17.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,25,900
RTO
1,68,590
Insurance
70,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,65,170
EMI@37,940/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX Plus Petrol Manual

₹18.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,14,900
RTO
1,77,490
Insurance
73,455
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,66,345
EMI@40,115/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX CVT Petrol Automatic

₹18.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,25,900
RTO
1,78,590
Insurance
73,860
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,78,850
EMI@40,384/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX Plus CVT Petrol Automatic

₹19.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,14,900
RTO
1,87,490
Insurance
77,136
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,80,026
EMI@42,558/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

City ZX Plus e:HEV

₹24.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,900
RTO
2,25,990
Insurance
91,305
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,17,695
EMI@51,966/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda City Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
CityvsHector
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
+2
CityvsThar ROXX
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
CityvsElevate
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
CityvsAstor
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
CityvsThar

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