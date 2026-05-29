|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The City SV Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the City offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The City SV Petrol Manual is available in 6 colour options: Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.
The City SV Petrol Manual is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the City's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.82 Lakhs.
The City SV Petrol Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.