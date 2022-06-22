Home > New Cars > Honda > City > Honda City On Road Price in Ranchi

Honda City On Road Price

in Delhi
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Honda City Price List, Specifications and Features

SV Petrol

1497 cc | 118 bhp | 1063 |

₹ 12.61 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,116,206
RTO
104,731
Insurance
39,599
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,261,036
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹19,655
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Length
4440
Wheelbase
2600
Kerb Weight
1063
Height
1495
Width
1695
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
696
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Bootspace
510
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Honda City
Expert Review

4 out of 5
It has been well established now that the global and Indian automotive industry is fast heading towards a future that is raring to snub conventional sources of fossil fuel Read More

Victory Honda

mapicon
Plot No. 56a Piska More, Ratu Road,ranchi, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834005
phoneicon
+91 - 9297880131

