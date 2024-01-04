Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda City on road price in Kurnool starts from Rs. 13.58 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda City top variant goes up to Rs. 15.85 Lakhs in Kurnool.
The lowest price model is
Honda City on road price in Kurnool starts from Rs. 13.58 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda City top variant goes up to Rs. 15.85 Lakhs in Kurnool.
The lowest price model is Honda City SV Petrol MT and the most priced model is Honda City VX Petrol MT.
Visit your nearest
Honda City dealers and showrooms in Kurnool for best offers.
Honda City on road price breakup in Kurnool includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda City is mainly compared to Hyundai Verna which starts at Rs. 10.96 Lakhs in Kurnool, Volkswagen Virtus which starts at Rs. 11.56 Lakhs in Kurnool and Toyota Belta starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Kurnool.
Variants On-Road Price Honda City SV Petrol MT ₹ 13.58 Lakhs Honda City V Petrol MT ₹ 14.58 Lakhs Honda City Elegant Edition MT ₹ 14.65 Lakhs Honda City VX Petrol MT ₹ 15.85 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price