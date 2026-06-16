Honda City [2023-2026] Key Specs
- Engine1498 cc
- Mileage17.8 - 18.4 kmpl
- Power119 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space506 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Max Torque145 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Honda City continues to be a key player in the mid-size sedan segment, maintaining its long-standing presence in the Indian market. The latest iteration, launched on 2nd Mar 2023, brings incremental updates aimed at improving its feature set, comfort and overall appeal. Positioned as a premium sedan, the model caters to a wide range of buyers with multiple variants and a diverse selection of colour schemes to choose from.
The Honda City is offered at an ex-showroom price ranging from 12 - 16.07 Lakhs. The lineup includes multiple variants, including the SV Petrol MT and ZX Petrol CVT, catering to different buyer requirements.
The latest version of the Honda City was launched in India on 2nd Mar 2023, continuing the model’s evolution with updates in technology and features.
The Honda City is available in 14 variants, offering a broad range of configurations for buyers. These include entry-level and top-spec trims such as the SV Petrol MT and ZX Petrol CVT.
In terms of colour options, the sedan is available in multiple shades, including Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Mettalic and Radiant Red Metallic, although availability may vary depending on the variant and region.
The Honda City delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 18.4 kmpl, making it competitive within the mid-size sedan segment while balancing performance and efficiency.
The Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC petrol engine, offering a balance of performance and refinement suitable for both urban and highway usage. The engine is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing flexibility based on driver preference.
Inside, the sedan features a well-appointed cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system, complemented by a layered dashboard design using a mix of hard and soft-touch materials. The interior layout focuses on practicality, with multiple storage spaces and a user-friendly interface.
The model is also equipped with Honda’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), adding driver-assist features that enhance safety and convenience. Additional highlights include connected car features, a spacious cabin layout, and a boot space of 506 litres, making it suitable for long-distance travel and everyday use.
Safety features on the Honda City include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a comprehensive ADAS suite. These systems work together to improve occupant protection and assist the driver in various driving conditions.
In the Indian market, the Honda City competes with other mid-size sedans such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Honda City [2023-2026]
|Rs. 12 LakhsOnwards
|-
|119 bhp
|145 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|506 litres
|4583 mm
|1748 mm
|1489 mm
|5.3 metres
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
|157 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual
|7
|-
|-
|-
|4565 mm
|1765 mm
|1475 mm
|-
|City [2023-2026]VSVerna
|Skoda Slavia
|Rs. 10 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|521 litres
|4541 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|-
|City [2023-2026]VSSlavia
|Volkswagen Virtus
|Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|179 mm
|521 litres
|4561 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|5.05 metres
|City [2023-2026]VSVirtus
|Tata Tigor EV
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|74 bhp
|170 Nm
|-
|2
|172 mm
|316 litres
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|5.1 metres
|City [2023-2026]VSTigor EV
Honda City deserves an award for sheer perseverance. First launched in India in 1998, the Honda City has seen astronomical highs and the depths of despair in near equal measure. But through it all, the sedan has continued its foray, evolving gradually to the rapidly changing dynamics of modern-day four-wheeled vehicles. The dawn of 2023 has now brought out the facelift version of the fifth-generation model that was introduced around three years ago.
Here's the first-drive review of the 2023 Honda City:
Honda City was launched early March at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh. The petrol-only Honda City is offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX - with the prices maxing out at ₹15.97 lakh. There are multiple colour options that have been carried forward but the Obsidian Blue shade is brand new. While the diesel engine option has been dumped, the City e:HEV - strong hybrid - has also received a facelift and is priced at ₹18.89 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh for the two variants. All of these prices are ex-showroom.
As mentioned, the Honda City is offered in multiple colour options but the Obsidian Blue hue truly brings about all the styling updates to the fore. And while these may be cosmetic updates, they still are a welcome change. The latest Honda City, therefore, gets a more prominent grille with honeycomb pattern. The bumpers at the front are also tweaked while the LED headlight units are now the ones that were seen on the City e:HEV when it was first launched last year.
The Honda City has a slightly stretched length - by 35 mm - but it is the design on the 16-inch alloy that is likely to catch max attention. The dual-tone machine-cut alloys give the car a certain flair that has previously been missing. The lower variants, however, will get a comparatively simpler alloy design on the 15-inch wheels.
The update details on the Honda City at the back require a bit more closer inspection for these to be noticed and include a sportier rear bumper. The sedan is touted as the sportiest to look at in its segment by the company and while it is true to some extent, the 2023 Honda City still is far more mature than exuberant in its appearance. And that may be a good thing for many potential buyers.
Honda has always excelled in offering a spacious and well-appointed cabin on the City and the 2023 Honda City carries forward all of these. There is no change as far as the seats, dashboard layout or screens are concerned but the company has added a few more features here.
The addition of a wireless phone charging unit is great but on the petrol-only model, it is a removable tray over the cupholders which needs to be plugged in to the 12V socket when in use. At other times, it can be paced away in the glove box - a little weird considering I won't be able to charge my phone and enjoy my coffee at the same time. But I am still glad Honda has finally woken enough to offer the charging pad. Also glad that the ambient lighting set up has been updated, there is now a PM2.5 air filtration system and wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
None of these feature additions are revolutionary so no real points to Honda for innovation or providing a wow factor. But I would have been bitterly disappointed had these now-essential features been skipped once again and so, kudos.
Elsewhere, the cabin continues to have pleasing upholstery hues, decent levels of space, appreciable seat cushioning and an airy cabin with a conventional sunroof. Honda also says the main infotainment screen has received some technical update to improve the resolution but the problem of the glare persists. The feed from the side and rear cameras too remain rather low-def.
Honda Sense, the company's version of Advanced Driver-Assistance System or ADAS, makes its debut on the petrol-only model. Remember, it was already available in the City e:HEV since last year. Personally, I am not a fan of ADAS in Indian conditions on any car but I will keep my reservations aside for the sake of this review.
Honda Sense, for the uninitiated, makes use of a primary camera on the windshield to scan the road ahead for vehicles, bikes and even pedestrians. On the new Honda City, we tested some of the many features on a secluded stretch of road and found the Collision Mitigation System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control to be functioning on point. The last three highlights were also tested on the Delhi-Agra Taj Expressway during the course of the review. The car continues to give necessary visual warnings to demand your attention so for all those looking to play cards or UNO assuming this is a self-drive vehicle, tread carefully.
2023 Honda City: How is it to drive
Nothing has changed mechanically on the new Honda City and therefore, here is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is satisfactorily familiar. The only update here is that the engine is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. On the move though, the Honda City continues to have its familiar strengths and follies.
The petrol unit still offers 121 hp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. On our review unit, the engine was mated to the CVT unit and during the course of our drive within Noida and Greater Noida, the Honda City fared in familiar ways. The sedan has a mature drive character and marches forward instead of racing ahead. As an executive mid-size sedan, this has always been its core strength. The CVT unit ticks the numbers when it needs to and weaving the City in and out of city traffic and over bad roads is fairly easy.
It is when the City is being hustled is where the City gets unnerved. Push the throttle and there is still a fair bit of reluctance to excite the person behind the wheels. The otherwise well composed cabin begins to seep in some of the engine groan and some of the follies of the CVT become evident once again. As pointed out previously - and by many - the Honda City is best for the mature driver but will likely come short for the thrill-seeker.
The Honda City has always been raved about as a no-nonsense sedan that offers a plush ride, spacious cabin and mature looks. Add a bit of sporty flair to the looks and the 2023 Honda City builds on all of these aspects.
To drive the Honda City though is still an exercise in patience because it isn't eager enough to the responses of an eager driver. With the updated Hyundai Verna around the corner and promising a turbo petrol motor, this may be a big factor for many. The Honda City now also renews its rivalry against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.
Honda City [2023-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|119 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|145 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|18.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Honda City [2023-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda City [2023-2026]'s petrol variant is 17.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City [2023-2026] SV Petrol MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
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