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HONDA City [2023-2026]

₹12 - 16.07 Lakhs*
4Expert Score
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Honda City [2023-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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The Honda City continues to be a key player in the mid-size sedan segment, maintaining its long-standing presence in the Indian market. The latest iteration, launched on 2nd Mar 2023, brings incremental updates aimed at improving its feature set, comfort and overall appeal. Positioned as a premium sedan, the model caters to a wide range of buyers with multiple variants and a diverse selection of colour schemes to choose from.

Honda City: Price

The Honda City is offered at an ex-showroom price ranging from 12 - 16.07 Lakhs. The lineup includes multiple variants, including the SV Petrol MT and ZX Petrol CVT, catering to different buyer requirements.

Honda City: Launch Date

The latest version of the Honda City was launched in India on 2nd Mar 2023, continuing the model’s evolution with updates in technology and features.

Honda City: Variants & Colours

The Honda City is available in 14 variants, offering a broad range of configurations for buyers. These include entry-level and top-spec trims such as the SV Petrol MT and ZX Petrol CVT.

In terms of colour options, the sedan is available in multiple shades, including Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Mettalic and Radiant Red Metallic, although availability may vary depending on the variant and region.

Honda City: Mileage

The Honda City delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 18.4 kmpl, making it competitive within the mid-size sedan segment while balancing performance and efficiency.

Honda City: Specs & Features

The Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC petrol engine, offering a balance of performance and refinement suitable for both urban and highway usage. The engine is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing flexibility based on driver preference.

Inside, the sedan features a well-appointed cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system, complemented by a layered dashboard design using a mix of hard and soft-touch materials. The interior layout focuses on practicality, with multiple storage spaces and a user-friendly interface.

The model is also equipped with Honda’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), adding driver-assist features that enhance safety and convenience. Additional highlights include connected car features, a spacious cabin layout, and a boot space of 506 litres, making it suitable for long-distance travel and everyday use.

Honda City: Safety

Safety features on the Honda City include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a comprehensive ADAS suite. These systems work together to improve occupant protection and assist the driver in various driving conditions.

Honda City: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Honda City competes with other mid-size sedans such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Honda City [2023-2026] Alternatives

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
City [2023-2026]vsVerna
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 17.99 Lakhs
City [2023-2026]vsSlavia
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

10.5 - 19 Lakhs
City [2023-2026]vsVirtus
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
City [2023-2026]vsTigor EV

Honda City [2023-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.8 - 18.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    119 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    506 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    145 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All City [2023-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Honda City [2023-2026] Videos

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Honda City [2023-2026] Variants

Honda City [2023-2026] price starts at ₹ 12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City [2023-2026] comes in 14 variants. Honda City [2023-2026]'s top variant is ZX Petrol CVT.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
14 Variants Available
City [2023-2026] SV Petrol MT
₹12 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
City [2023-2026] Elegant Edition MT
₹12.36 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
City [2023-2026] V Petrol MT Apex Edition
₹12.84 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda City [2023-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 May 2026
Honda is launching a facelift for the City, introducing new features and design tweaks. Stay tuned for updates.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Honda City facelift launches tomorrow, featuring revised designs, updated tech, and competitive pricing against rivals.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
Honda teases the City facelift ahead of its May 22 launch, featuring a sportier design and familiar engine options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 May 2026
Honda plans to launch two new SUVs in India by 2028, targeting competitive market segments and addressing local preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Honda is set to unveil a facelifted 2026 City sedan on May 22, featuring sporty design updates and new technology.Read Full Story

Honda City [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with City [2023-2026].
Honda City [2023-2026]
Skoda Slavia
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Honda City [2023-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Honda City [2023-2026]
Honda City [2023-2026] image
Rs. 12 LakhsOnwards-119 bhp145 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
-506 litres4583 mm1748 mm1489 mm5.3 metres
Hyundai VernaHyundai Verna imageRs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
4.76
157 bhp253 NmManual7---4565 mm1765 mm1475 mm-City [2023-2026]VSVerna
Skoda SlaviaSkoda Slavia imageRs. 10 LakhsOnwards
4.85
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
-521 litres4541 mm1752 mm1507 mm-City [2023-2026]VSSlavia
Volkswagen VirtusVolkswagen Virtus imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
179 mm521 litres4561 mm1752 mm1507 mm5.05 metresCity [2023-2026]VSVirtus
Tata Tigor EVTata Tigor EV imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
4.75
74 bhp170 Nm-2
4/5
172 mm316 litres3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm5.1 metresCity [2023-2026]VSTigor EV

Honda City [2023-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Sportier looksFeature additions in cabinADAS (Honda Sense)

Cons

Sedate drive character

Honda City deserves an award for sheer perseverance. First launched in India in 1998, the Honda City has seen astronomical highs and the depths of despair in near equal measure. But through it all, the sedan has continued its foray, evolving gradually to the rapidly changing dynamics of modern-day four-wheeled vehicles. The dawn of 2023 has now brought out the facelift version of the fifth-generation model that was introduced around three years ago.

Here's the first-drive review of the 2023 Honda City:

2023 Honda City: The essentials you really need to know

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Honda City was launched early March at a starting price of 11.49 lakh. The petrol-only Honda City is offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX - with the prices maxing out at 15.97 lakh. There are multiple colour options that have been carried forward but the Obsidian Blue shade is brand new. While the diesel engine option has been dumped, the City e:HEV - strong hybrid - has also received a facelift and is priced at 18.89 lakh and 20.39 lakh for the two variants. All of these prices are ex-showroom.

2023 Honda City: What are the styling updates on the outside?

A look at the front profile of 2023 Honda City.
A look at the front profile of 2023 Honda City.

As mentioned, the Honda City is offered in multiple colour options but the Obsidian Blue hue truly brings about all the styling updates to the fore. And while these may be cosmetic updates, they still are a welcome change. The latest Honda City, therefore, gets a more prominent grille with honeycomb pattern. The bumpers at the front are also tweaked while the LED headlight units are now the ones that were seen on the City e:HEV when it was first launched last year.

The Honda City has a slightly stretched length - by 35 mm - but it is the design on the 16-inch alloy that is likely to catch max attention. The dual-tone machine-cut alloys give the car a certain flair that has previously been missing. The lower variants, however, will get a comparatively simpler alloy design on the 15-inch wheels.

A look at the side profile of 2023 Honda City.
A look at the side profile of 2023 Honda City.

The update details on the Honda City at the back require a bit more closer inspection for these to be noticed and include a sportier rear bumper. The sedan is touted as the sportiest to look at in its segment by the company and while it is true to some extent, the 2023 Honda City still is far more mature than exuberant in its appearance. And that may be a good thing for many potential buyers.

A look at the rear profile of 2023 Honda City.
A look at the rear profile of 2023 Honda City.

2023 Honda City: What are the cabin highlights?

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Honda has always excelled in offering a spacious and well-appointed cabin on the City and the 2023 Honda City carries forward all of these. There is no change as far as the seats, dashboard layout or screens are concerned but the company has added a few more features here.

The dashboard layout inside the new Honda City remains the same. Do not miss the glare and fingerprints on the 8-inch IPS display.
The dashboard layout inside the new Honda City remains the same. Do not miss the glare and fingerprints on the 8-inch IPS display.

The addition of a wireless phone charging unit is great but on the petrol-only model, it is a removable tray over the cupholders which needs to be plugged in to the 12V socket when in use. At other times, it can be paced away in the glove box - a little weird considering I won't be able to charge my phone and enjoy my coffee at the same time. But I am still glad Honda has finally woken enough to offer the charging pad. Also glad that the ambient lighting set up has been updated, there is now a PM2.5 air filtration system and wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

None of these feature additions are revolutionary so no real points to Honda for innovation or providing a wow factor. But I would have been bitterly disappointed had these now-essential features been skipped once again and so, kudos.

Elsewhere, the cabin continues to have pleasing upholstery hues, decent levels of space, appreciable seat cushioning and an airy cabin with a conventional sunroof. Honda also says the main infotainment screen has received some technical update to improve the resolution but the problem of the glare persists. The feed from the side and rear cameras too remain rather low-def.

2023 Honda City: Did someone say cameras?

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Honda Sense, the company's version of Advanced Driver-Assistance System or ADAS, makes its debut on the petrol-only model. Remember, it was already available in the City e:HEV since last year. Personally, I am not a fan of ADAS in Indian conditions on any car but I will keep my reservations aside for the sake of this review.

The 2023 Honda City also offers low-speed follow function as part of the ADAS features.
The 2023 Honda City also offers low-speed follow function as part of the ADAS features.

Honda Sense, for the uninitiated, makes use of a primary camera on the windshield to scan the road ahead for vehicles, bikes and even pedestrians. On the new Honda City, we tested some of the many features on a secluded stretch of road and found the Collision Mitigation System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control to be functioning on point. The last three highlights were also tested on the Delhi-Agra Taj Expressway during the course of the review. The car continues to give necessary visual warnings to demand your attention so for all those looking to play cards or UNO assuming this is a self-drive vehicle, tread carefully.

2023 Honda City: How is it to drive

Nothing has changed mechanically on the new Honda City and therefore, here is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is satisfactorily familiar. The only update here is that the engine is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. On the move though, the Honda City continues to have its familiar strengths and follies.

The petrol unit still offers 121 hp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. On our review unit, the engine was mated to the CVT unit and during the course of our drive within Noida and Greater Noida, the Honda City fared in familiar ways. The sedan has a mature drive character and marches forward instead of racing ahead. As an executive mid-size sedan, this has always been its core strength. The CVT unit ticks the numbers when it needs to and weaving the City in and out of city traffic and over bad roads is fairly easy.

Honda City still may not be the quickest to 100 kmph in its segment but it tries to make up for it by offering a more planted ride than many others.
Honda City still may not be the quickest to 100 kmph in its segment but it tries to make up for it by offering a more planted ride than many others.

It is when the City is being hustled is where the City gets unnerved. Push the throttle and there is still a fair bit of reluctance to excite the person behind the wheels. The otherwise well composed cabin begins to seep in some of the engine groan and some of the follies of the CVT become evident once again. As pointed out previously - and by many - the Honda City is best for the mature driver but will likely come short for the thrill-seeker.

2023 Honda City: Verdict

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The Honda City has always been raved about as a no-nonsense sedan that offers a plush ride, spacious cabin and mature looks. Add a bit of sporty flair to the looks and the 2023 Honda City builds on all of these aspects.

To drive the Honda City though is still an exercise in patience because it isn't eager enough to the responses of an eager driver. With the updated Hyundai Verna around the corner and promising a turbo petrol motor, this may be a big factor for many. The Honda City now also renews its rivalry against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Honda City [2023-2026] Images

Honda City [2023-2026] Image 1
Honda City [2023-2026] Image 2
Honda City [2023-2026] Image 3
Honda City [2023-2026] Image 4
Honda City [2023-2026] Image 5
Honda City [2023-2026] Image 6

Honda City [2023-2026] Colours

Honda City [2023-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Golden Brown Metallic
Obsidian Blue Pearl
Meteoroid Grey Metallic
Platinum White Pearl
Lunar Silver Mettalic
Radiant Red Metallic
Golden brown metallic

Honda City [2023-2026] Safety Ratings

The Honda City [2023-2026] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.
In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Honda City [2023-2026] Related News

The minimum price difference between the petrol-MT combinations of both SV and ZX+ variants is more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh, while the top-end trim's maximum price comes with a gap of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh compared to the base variant.
Honda City SV vs ZX+: Base vs top variants compared - Which offers better value for money
16 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India began deliveries of the 2026 City hybrid in Bengaluru, with senior leadership present at the first handover.
Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit
3 Jun 2026
Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
The 2026 Honda City facelift launched in India just a few days back, revising its competition with rivals like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.
2026 Honda City facelift vs Volkswagen Virtus: Base variants' price and specifications compared
26 May 2026
The 2026 Honda City lineup now offers ADAS at a lower price.
2026 Honda City variants explained: Which variant is the best value for money?
25 May 2026
View all
 Honda City [2023-2026] Related News

Honda City [2023-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power119 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque145 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all City [2023-2026] specs and features

Honda City [2023-2026] Mileage

Honda City [2023-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda City [2023-2026]'s petrol variant is 17.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City [2023-2026] SV Petrol MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
SV Petrol MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.8 kmpl

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