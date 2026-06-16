The Honda City continues to be a key player in the mid-size sedan segment, maintaining its long-standing presence in the Indian market. The latest iteration, launched on 2nd Mar 2023, brings incremental updates aimed at improving its feature set, comfort and overall appeal. Positioned as a premium sedan, the model caters to a wide range of buyers with multiple variants and a diverse selection of colour schemes to choose from.

Honda City: Price

The Honda City is offered at an ex-showroom price ranging from 12 - 16.07 Lakhs. The lineup includes multiple variants, including the SV Petrol MT and ZX Petrol CVT, catering to different buyer requirements.

Honda City: Launch Date

The latest version of the Honda City was launched in India on 2nd Mar 2023, continuing the model’s evolution with updates in technology and features.

Honda City: Variants & Colours

The Honda City is available in 14 variants, offering a broad range of configurations for buyers. These include entry-level and top-spec trims such as the SV Petrol MT and ZX Petrol CVT.

In terms of colour options, the sedan is available in multiple shades, including Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Mettalic and Radiant Red Metallic, although availability may vary depending on the variant and region.

Honda City: Mileage

The Honda City delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 18.4 kmpl, making it competitive within the mid-size sedan segment while balancing performance and efficiency.

Honda City: Specs & Features

The Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC petrol engine, offering a balance of performance and refinement suitable for both urban and highway usage. The engine is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing flexibility based on driver preference.

Inside, the sedan features a well-appointed cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system, complemented by a layered dashboard design using a mix of hard and soft-touch materials. The interior layout focuses on practicality, with multiple storage spaces and a user-friendly interface.

The model is also equipped with Honda’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), adding driver-assist features that enhance safety and convenience. Additional highlights include connected car features, a spacious cabin layout, and a boot space of 506 litres, making it suitable for long-distance travel and everyday use.

Honda City: Safety

Safety features on the Honda City include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a comprehensive ADAS suite. These systems work together to improve occupant protection and assist the driver in various driving conditions.

Honda City: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Honda City competes with other mid-size sedans such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.