Amaze is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 11.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZX 1.2 Petrol MT is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L i-VTEC
Max Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
BootSpace: 416 litres
Mileage of ZX 1.2 Petrol MT is 18.65 kmpl.
HondaAmaze ZX 1.2 Petrol MT Price
ZX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,69,900
RTO
₹79,893
Insurance
₹49,718
