Honda Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT

Honda Amaze Front Right Side
Honda Amaze Front View
Honda Amaze Rear Right Side
Honda Amaze Grille
Honda Amaze Headlight
Honda Amaze Front Fog Lamp
12.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Amaze Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.46 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT Latest Updates

Amaze is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.66 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.2L i-VTEC
  • Max Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
  • BootSpace: 416 litres
    • Mileage of ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT is 19.46 kmpl....Read More

    Honda Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT Price

    ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT

    ₹12.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,89,900
    RTO
    1,20,990
    Insurance
    54,134
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal Sundaram
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,65,524
    EMI@27,201/mo
    Honda Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Engine Type
    1.2L i-VTEC
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    681 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.46 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 60 R15

    Capacity

    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    416 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35 litres

    Dimensions & Weight

    Ground Clearance
    172 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2470 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Width
    1733 mm

    Comfort & Convenience

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest

    Instrumentation

    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes

    Locks & Security

    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless

    Rear row

    Exterior

    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing

    Storage

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable

    Lighting

    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display

    Telematics

    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes

    Safety

    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes

    Braking & Traction

    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes

    Seats & Upholstery

    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Beige/Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Honda Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT EMI
    EMI24,481 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,38,971
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,38,971
    Interest Amount
    3,29,885
    Payable Amount
    14,68,856

    Honda Amaze other Variants

    V 1.2 Petrol MT

    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,900
    RTO
    64,993
    Insurance
    43,461
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal Sundaram
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,08,854
    EMI@19,535/mo
    VX 1.2 Petrol MT

    ₹10.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    V 1.2 Petrol CVT

    ₹10.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZX 1.2 Petrol MT

    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VX 1.2 Petrol CVT

    ₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Honda Amaze Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus AMT

    6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol

    6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
    Tata Tigor

    Tata Tigor XZA Plus

    6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Delta 1.5 AT

    9.4 - 12.45 Lakhs
