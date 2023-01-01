Amaze is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Amaze is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of V 1.2 Petrol MT is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Gear Indicator, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L i-VTEC
Max Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
BootSpace: 416 litres
Mileage of V 1.2 Petrol MT is 18.65 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less
HondaAmaze V 1.2 Petrol MT Price
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹7,99,900
RTO
₹64,993
Insurance
₹43,461
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote