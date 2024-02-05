What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze in Gurugram? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,18,304 in Gurugram.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Amaze in Gurugram? The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Gurugram is Rs 62,272.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Amaze in Gurugram? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Gurugram are Rs 39,632.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Gurugram? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Gurugram is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 62,272, Insurance - Rs. 39,632, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,18,304 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Gurugram is Rs. 10,21,027.

What is the on road price of Honda Amaze? Honda Amaze on-road price in Gurugram starts at Rs. 8,18,304 and goes up to Rs. 10,21,027. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.