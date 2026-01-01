|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Amaze offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT is available in 6 colour options: Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl.
The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm of torque.
In the Amaze's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.26 Lakhs - 9.32 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹5.98 Lakhs - 8.42 Lakhs.
The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, GPS Navigation System, Air Purifier, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Headlight Height Adjuster and Ambient Interior Lighting.