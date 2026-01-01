hamburger icon
Honda Amaze Front Right Side
Honda Amaze Front View
Honda Amaze Rear Right Side
Honda Amaze Grille
Honda Amaze Headlight
Honda Amaze Front Fog Lamp
Honda Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT

10.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Amaze Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT

Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT Prices

The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT, equipped with Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹10.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT Mileage

All variants of the Amaze offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT Colours

The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT is available in 6 colour options: Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl.

Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT Engine and Transmission

The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm of torque.

Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Amaze's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.26 Lakhs - 9.32 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹5.98 Lakhs - 8.42 Lakhs.

Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT Specs & Features

The Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, GPS Navigation System, Air Purifier, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Headlight Height Adjuster and Ambient Interior Lighting.

Honda Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT Price

Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT

₹10.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,28,358
RTO
76,985
Insurance
48,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,032
EMI@22,655/mo
Honda Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Driving Range
681 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
416 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm
Height
1500 mm
Width
1733 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No
Honda Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT EMI
EMI20,390 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,48,628
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,48,628
Interest Amount
2,74,755
Payable Amount
12,23,383

Honda Amaze other Variants

Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT

₹8.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,47,790
RTO
61,345
Insurance
41,544
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,51,179
EMI@18,295/mo
Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,41,459
RTO
70,902
Insurance
44,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,57,852
EMI@20,588/mo
Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,48,390
RTO
71,387
Insurance
45,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,65,523
EMI@20,753/mo
Amaze V 1.2 Petrol CVT

₹9.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,62,090
RTO
72,346
Insurance
45,750
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,80,686
EMI@21,079/mo
Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,21,590
RTO
76,511
Insurance
47,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,46,541
EMI@22,494/mo
Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol CVT

₹10.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,21,590
RTO
76,511
Insurance
47,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,46,541
EMI@22,494/mo
Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT

₹11.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
82,793
Insurance
28,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,11,644
EMI@23,894/mo
