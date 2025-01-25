Launched in Dec 2024
Category Average: 1199.0 cc
Amaze: 1199.0 cc
Category Average: 21.37 kmpl
Amaze: 18.6-19.4 kmpl
Category Average: 85.15 bhp
Amaze: 89.0 bhp
The Honda Amaze facelift was launched on December 4, 2024 at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact sedan comes with a revamped design and modern features such as a segment-first ADAS suite. It is the smallest sedan in Honda’s portfolio for the Indian passenger vehicles market, and it is pitted against the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire alongside the Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Aura. Offered in three variants and six colour options, the new Honda Amaze carries over the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol unit from the outgoing model and brings two gearbox options.
The 2024 Honda Amaze is priced at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with the manual gearbox, while the CVT model demands a premium of ₹1.20 lakh. The VX variant starts at ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual and the top-spec Amaze ZX with the CVT costs ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched on December 4, 2024, and it is the third generation of the compact sedan. The Amaze was first introduced in India in 2013 as the Honda Brio Amaze. Manufactured at facilities in Greater Noida and Rajasthan, it claimed to have more than 90 per cent localisation. The Brio Amaze was the first Indian Honda car to offer a diesel engine option and it received a facelift in 2016. The second-gen Amaze was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo in India and was built on a standalone platform derived from the Honda City.
The new Honda Amaze will come in three trims starting with the V trim level. The other trims, termed VX and ZX, get the Honda sensing features. With this, the car is available in six total variants: V 1.2 Petrol MT, VX 1.2 Petrol MT, V 1.2 Petrol CVT, ZX 1.2 Petrol MT, VX 1.2 Petrol CVT, ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT.
Honda Amaze is available in six colour options: Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.
The Amaze features LED projector headlamps and DRLs up front and wing-shaped LED taillights. It rides on redesigned 15-inch diamond-cut alloys. The Amaze’s cabin brings bucket seats in the front row and four distinct choices for upholstery. With the third-generation update, it now offers a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This is the same unit found on the Honda Elevate V and VX models. The driver additionally gets a new 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. Rear passengers are treated with AC vents in the second row and the AC blower motor has also been upgraded with a new 2.5 HEPA filter. Among other included features and interior elements are a wireless charging compartment, fully-auto climate control, and a rear centre-armrest with cupholders. However, unlike the Dzire, the Amaze 2024 does not feature an electric sunroof.
The 2024 Honda Amaze is powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that currently drives the outgoing model. This inline-four cylinder i-VTEC unit can make 89 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Honda offers the choice between two gearbox options: a five-speed manual or a CVT.
Honda claims that the 2024 Amaze offers a fuel efficiency figure of 19.46 kmpl with the manual gearbox. With the CVT, the car brings a claimed figure of 18.65 kmpl.
The Honda Amaze offers 172 mm of ground clearance and brings a 416-litre boot.
The Honda Amaze is positioned as a four-seater compact sedan
The 2024 Honda Amaze comes with more than 28 active and passive safety features and offers the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. This makes the new Amaze the first in the Indian compact sedan segment to have ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane driving aids. This ADAS is camera-based and makes the Honda Amaze one of the most affordable cars with the functionality. The compact sedan further includes six airbags, VSA, and hill start assist.
The Honda Amaze is positioned within the compact sedan segment in the Indian passenger vehicles market. As a result, it is pitted against the likes of the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, alongside the Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Aura.Read MoreRead Less
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Mileage
|18.6 kmpl
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Honda Amaze
₹8.1 Lakhs*
₹6.79 Lakhs*
₹9.4 Lakhs*
₹6.54 Lakhs*
₹6 Lakhs*
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
39 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Power
89 bhp
Power
80 bhp
Power
103 bhp
Power
68 bhp
Power
72 bhp
Torque
110 Nm
Torque
111.7 Nm
Torque
138 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Ground Clearance
172 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4490 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1500 mm
Height
1525 mm
Height
1485 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1532 mm
Width
1733 mm
Width
1735 mm
Width
1730 mm
Width
1680 mm
Width
1677 mm
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Boot Space
416 litres
Boot Space
382 litres
Boot Space
510 litres
Boot Space
402 litres
Boot Space
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
