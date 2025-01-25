AmazePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Honda Amaze Front Right Side
View all Images

HONDA Amaze

Launched in Dec 2024

4.0
1 Review
₹8.1 - 11.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Amaze Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Amaze: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.37 kmpl

Amaze: 18.6-19.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 85.15 bhp

Amaze: 89.0 bhp

About Honda Amaze

Latest Update

  • Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits of up to ₹90,000
  • Honda Amaze VX: Third-Gen vs Second-Gen – Which one should you pick?

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Amaze.
    VS
    Honda Amaze
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Ac Controls
    Rear Right Side
    Taillight
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Open Trunk
    Instrument Cluster
    Rear Air Vents
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Steering Wheel
    Seat Headrest
    Front Fog Lamp
    Honda Amaze Variants
    Honda Amaze price starts at ₹ 8.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    6 Variants Available
    V 1.2 Petrol MT₹8.1 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX 1.2 Petrol MT₹9.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    V 1.2 Petrol CVT₹9.35 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZX 1.2 Petrol MT₹10 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX 1.2 Petrol CVT₹10.15 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT₹11.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Amaze Images

    22 images
    Honda Amaze Colours

    Honda Amaze is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Golden brown metallic
    Lunar silver metallic
    Meteoroid grey metallic
    Radiant red metallic
    Platinum white pearl
    Obsidian blue pearl

    Honda Amaze Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Mileage18.6 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Honda Amaze comparison with similar cars

    Honda Amaze
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Hyundai Aura
    Tata Tigor
    ₹8.1 Lakhs*
    ₹6.79 Lakhs*
    ₹9.4 Lakhs*
    ₹6.54 Lakhs*
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    39 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    80 bhp
    Power
    103 bhp
    Power
    68 bhp
    Power
    72 bhp
    Torque
    110 Nm
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Torque
    138 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    172 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4490 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1525 mm
    Height
    1485 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1730 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Boot Space
    416 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    510 litres
    Boot Space
    402 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingAmaze vs DzireAmaze vs CiazAmaze vs AuraAmaze vs Tigor
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Honda Amaze Mileage

    Honda Amaze in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda Amaze's petrol variant is 18.65 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    V 1.2 Petrol MT
    VX 1.2 Petrol MT
    V 1.2 Petrol CVT
    ZX 1.2 Petrol MT
    VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
    ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.65 kmpl

    Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Courtesy Honda - Wazirpur New Delhi_3s
    3A, WAZIRPUR IND. AREA, Wazirpur Industrial Area, BLOCK - B, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 7942531160
    Ring Road Honda-Del_1s
    40-42, Atul Grove Road, Janpath,Connaught Place, Near Connaught Plaza Restaurant, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 7942531116
    Samara Honda - Okhla
    B-35, Lajpat Nagar-2, Near HDFC Bank, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7942531150
    Cherish Honda
    E 51, Outer Ring Rd, Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, Rohini, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
    +91 - 7290064587
    Ring Road Honda Moti Nagar
    21-A, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7947044587
    Samara Honda Mayapuri
    Mayapuri- 2, C-110, New Delhi, Delhi 110064
    +91 - 7942531147
    See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Honda Cars

    Honda Amaze EMI

    Select Variant:
    V 1.2 Petrol MT
    653 km
    ₹ 8.1 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    V 1.2 Petrol MT
    653 km
    ₹8.1 Lakhs*
    VX 1.2 Petrol MT
    653 km
    ₹9.2 Lakhs*
    V 1.2 Petrol CVT
    681 km
    ₹9.35 Lakhs*
    ZX 1.2 Petrol MT
    653 km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
    681 km
    ₹10.15 Lakhs*
    ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT
    681 km
    ₹11.2 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹14384.86/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Honda Amaze User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    Perfect SUV Killer
    Good looks and great features. The perceived value seems higher compared to competitors. It would be better if there was a variant without ADAS but with more ground clearanceBy: Ankit Kushwah (Jan 25, 2025)
