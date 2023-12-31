Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.5 VX CVT Diesel (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.5 VX CVT Diesel (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 1.5 VX CVT Diesel is 35 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: i-DTEC Max Torque: 180 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 BootSpace: 420 Mileage of 1.5 VX CVT Diesel is 21 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less