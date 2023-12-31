Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 10.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 10.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 1.5 S MT Diesel is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: i-DTEC Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 BootSpace: 420 Mileage of 1.5 S MT Diesel is 24.7 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less