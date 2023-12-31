Saved Articles

Honda Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel

3.5 out of 5
6/20
3.5 out of 5
10.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Amaze Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage24.7 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel Latest Updates

Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 10.48 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: i-DTEC
  • Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
  • BootSpace: 420
    • Mileage of 1.5 S MT Diesel is 24.7 kmpl....Read More

    Honda Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel Price

    1.5 S MT Diesel
    ₹10.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,26,000
    RTO
    87,325
    Insurance
    34,636
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,48,461
    EMI@22,536/mo
    Honda Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    i-DTEC
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    865
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    200 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    24.7
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    99 bhp @ 3600 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Length
    3995
    Wheelbase
    2470
    Kerb Weight
    1039
    Height
    1498
    Width
    1695
    Bootspace
    420
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Optional
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Honda Amaze 1.5 S MT Diesel EMI
    EMI20,282 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,43,614
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,43,614
    Interest Amount
    2,73,303
    Payable Amount
    12,16,917

    Honda Amaze other Variants

    1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
    ₹7.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,32,000
    RTO
    50,540
    Insurance
    28,308
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,11,348
    EMI@15,290/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    1.2 S MT Petrol
    ₹8.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    1.2 S CVT Petrol
    ₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    1.2 VX MT Petrol
    ₹9.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    1.5 E MT Diesel (Old Design)
    ₹10.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    1.2 VX CVT Petrol
    ₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    1.5 VX MT Diesel
    ₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    1.5 VX CVT Diesel
    ₹13.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Honda Amaze Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus AGS

    5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Amaze vs Dzire

