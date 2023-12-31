Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.2 VX CVT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 10.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionAmaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.2 VX CVT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 10.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 1.2 VX CVT Petrol is 35 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: