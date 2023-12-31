Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.2 S MT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionAmaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.2 S MT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 1.2 S MT Petrol is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and specs like:
Engine Type: i-VTEC
Max Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
BootSpace: 420
Mileage of 1.2 S MT Petrol is 18.6 kmpl.