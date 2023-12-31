Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.2 S CVT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionAmaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Amaze 1.2 S CVT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 1.2 S CVT Petrol is 35 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like: