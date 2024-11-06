H6User ReviewsImagesAlternativesNews
Haval H6
UPCOMING

HAVAL H6

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

5.0
1 Opinion
₹15 - 20 Lakhs*Expected price
H6 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

H6: 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.7 kmpl

H6: 18-22 kmpl

Haval H6 Latest Update

Haval H6 Expected Launch Date
Haval H6 Images

Haval H6 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Mileage18-22 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel

Perfect SUV for Indian family
Interior and exterior looks great and mileage is also very economical considering the Indian families preference.By: Ankit Goyal (Nov 6, 2024)
