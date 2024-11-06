Haval H6 Expected Launch Date

Haval H6 Expected Launch Date



Great Wall Motors (HWM), a Chinese automaker, is planning to launch the Haval brand with H6 SUV in India in the first half of 2023. More than 150 modifications have been made to the third-generation Haval H6 SUV, with a focus on intelligent connection, intelligent safety, intelligent driving, and intelligent cabin. The SUV, according to the manufacturer, includes three world-first features.



Haval H6 Price:



The price of the Haval H6 hatchback is expected to be around Rs. 15.00 Lakh.



Haval H6 Features:



The Haval H6 is a masculine SUV with a two-box style and comes with 19-inch alloy wheels. LED projector headlamps with DRLs, a hexagonal radiator grille, multi-spoke machined alloys, body claddings, and LED stop lamps are among the prominent design aspects. The H6 will come with a nine-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, powered front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, and a heated steering wheel, among other features. It also comes with a 360-degree camera, blind-spot recognition, lane departure warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and six airbags. Furthermore, the expanded AC vents and a virtual cockpit-like instrument cluster give it a premium look. According to GWM, the Haval H6 is the world's first ICE-powered SUV with the capacity to upgrade more than 40 essential modules via FOTA (Firmware Over-the-Air). Aside from that, the company claims it is the first non-premium SUV with Automated Reversing Assist and the world's first ICE-powered SUV with 5G compatibility.



Haval H6 Performance:



The Haval H6 SUV is powered by 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre T-GDI petrol engines. The former produces 163 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 190 horsepower and 340 Nm of torque. Both engines of H6 are mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.



Haval H6 Capacity:



The fuel tank capacity of the Haval H6 is expected to be 70 liters. The H6 can accommodate 5-7 people. It boasts an 808-liter boot capacity.



Haval H6 Rivals:



After its launch in India, the Haval H6 will compete against the likes of MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Harrier.