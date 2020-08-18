Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Illuminated Driver and Passenger Sun Visor Leather Handbrake Grip Aluminium Foot Pedals Locking Center Console Bin Map Reading Light Leather Gear Knob Front Carpet Floor Mats Front Seat Cooled Split Fold ond Row Seats
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Active Globe Box Reverse Sensing System Ford MyKey® Reverse Parking Sensors ABS - Anti-lock Braking System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Seatbelts - Beltminder™ System Pull-drift Compensation (EPAS) ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage Points Front Seatbelt Pretensioners ESC - Electronic Stability Control TCS - Traction Control System
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
Front-9.0J/45 Rear-9.5 J/52.5 R19
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless, Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
HID Headlamps Pony Projection Puddle Lamp Illuminated Front Scuff Plates Bright Chrome, Dual Rolled Exhaust Pipe Windows Fixed Rear Quarter Windows
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
All
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone