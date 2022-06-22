Home > New Cars > Ford > Freestyle > Ford Freestyle On Road Price in Lucknow

Ford Freestyle On Road Price

in Delhi
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle Price List, Specifications and Features

Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT

1194 cc | 95 bhp | 1039

₹ 8.24 Lakhs
728,000
61,140
34,388
824,028
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
190
Length
3954
Wheelbase
2490
Kerb Weight
1039
Height
1570
Width
1737
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Engine Type
Ti-VCT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam Type
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
257
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Locate Ford Dealers in Delhi

Narain Ford

No. 4, Shahnajaf Road,lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001
+91 - 7275098014
   

No. Cp - 5, Vikrantkhand,faizabad Road Gomti Nagar,lucknow,, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 227106
Ring Road Tedhi Pulia, Near Crown Palace,lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226022
+91 - 8657589335
   

Jb Metro Tower, Hind Nagar,kanpur Road,near Tp Nagar Rto Office,lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226012
+91 - 8657903796

Check Latest Offers on Freestyle

