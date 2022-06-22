Home > New Cars > Ford > Figo > Ford Figo On Road Price in Gurgaon

Ford Figo On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
+17
images
Add to compare
Ford Figo
Check latest offers

Ford Figo Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT

1194 cc | 95 bhp | 1016 |

₹ 6.45 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
582,000
RTO
34,000
Insurance
28,822
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
645,322
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹10,058
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
174
Length
3941
Wheelbase
2490
Kerb Weight
1016
Height
1525
Width
1704
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Engine Type
Ti-VCT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Bootspace
257
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Ford Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Harpreet Ford

mapicon
G-3, Sewa Corporate Park,m.g.road,gurgaon,, Gurgaon, Haryana 122002
phoneicon
+91 - 9205873554
   

Harpreet Ford

mapicon
Plot No: 29,30, Sector- 34,infocity,near Hero Honda Chowk,gurgaon, Gurgaon, Haryana 122110
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9205186966
   

Tanish Ford

mapicon
Opposite Jmd Pacific Square, Sec 15,part 2,gurgaon,, Gurgaon, Haryana 122001
phoneicon
+91 - 8527291921
   

Tanish Ford

mapicon
23, Bestech Tower,sohna Road,near Subhash Chowk,gurgaon, Gurgaon, Haryana 122001
phoneicon
+91 - 8800601904

Check Latest Offers on Figo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Figo

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue