HT Auto
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21

Ford Endeavour

32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Ford Endeavour is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Ford Endeavour Specs

Ford Endeavour comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Endeavour measures 4,903 mm in length, 1,869 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The ground clearance of Endeavour ...Read More

Ford Endeavour Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Sport 2.0 4x4 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
992
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Independent Coil Spring with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
225
Length
4903
Wheelbase
2850
Kerb Weight
2415
Height
1837
Width
1869
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
80
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Decals
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Centre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)

Ford Endeavour Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Endeavour vs Fortuner
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Endeavour vs Gloster
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Endeavour vs Meridian
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Endeavour vs MU-X
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Endeavour vs Alturas G4

Ford Endeavour News

The 2023 Ford Everest gets big-time updates to its exterior styling as well as in the cabin.
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
1 Mar 2022
Ford Motor will take the covers off its new Everest SUV on March 1.
Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month
18 Feb 2022
File photo used for representational purpose.
In faster lane: 2022 set to add speed to India's road project endeavour
30 Dec 2021
2022 Ford Everest is likely to be launched early next year.
Ford Everest is the new Endeavour. SUV teased ahead of global debut
17 Dec 2021
Toyota has sold over 1.70 lakh units of Fortuner since the SUV was first launched in India in 2009.
Ford’s loss is Toyota’s gain? Fortuner leads large SUV race as Endeavour exits
12 Oct 2021
View all
 

Ford Endeavour Variants & Price List

Ford Endeavour price starts at ₹ 32.75 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 36.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford Endeavour comes in 3 variants. Ford Endeavour top variant price is ₹ 35.1 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
32.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x4 AT
34.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sport 2.0 4x4 AT
35.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details