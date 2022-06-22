Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
149 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist Beam type)
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)