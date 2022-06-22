Home > New Cars > Ford > Ecosport > Ford EcoSport On Road Price in Kochi

Ford Ecosport
Ford EcoSport Price List, Specifications and Features

Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT

1496 cc | 121 bhp | 1188 |

₹ 9.56 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
824,648
RTO
92,326
Insurance
38,036
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
955,510
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹14,893
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
200
Length
3998
Wheelbase
2519
Kerb Weight
1188
Height
1647
Width
1765
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
827
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
149 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.9
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist Beam type)
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Bootspace
352
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
52
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Ford Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Kairali Ford

mapicon
508-a, Illikkatt Building,edappally,kochi,, Kochi, Kerala 682024
phoneicon
+91 - 9567865060
   

Malayalam Ford

mapicon
959/3, Near Kseb Nh-47,vytilla,kannadi Kadu Service Road,vytilla,kochi, Kochi, Kerala 682019
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9746165555
   

Kairali Ford

mapicon
No 40/221nh 47, Bypass Palarivattom,kochi, Kochi, Kerala 682025
phoneicon
+91 - 9567865060
   

Malayalam Ford

mapicon
Madavana Junction Panangadu Ernakulam, Kochi,, Kochi, Kerala 682506
phoneicon
+91 - 9561866647

