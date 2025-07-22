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FORD EcoSport Mileage

₹7.99 - 11.49 Lakhs*Last recorded price
4.2
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Ford EcoSport is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ford EcoSport Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 15.9. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 21.7. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 14.7.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual15.9
DieselManual21.7
PetrolAutomatic14.7

Ford EcoSport Variants Wise Mileage

Ford EcoSport price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford EcoSport comes in 11 variants. Ford EcoSport's top variant is S MT 1.5 TDCi.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
EcoSport Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
15.9 Mileage (Company Claimed)
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.99 Lakhs*
EcoSport Trend 1.5L Ti-VCT
15.9 Mileage (Company Claimed)
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.64 Lakhs*
EcoSport Ambiente 1.5L TDCi
21.7 Mileage (Company Claimed)
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹8.69 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ford EcoSport Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Mileage: 16 kmpl
Check OffersBolero MileageEcoSportvsBolero
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
+3
 
Check OffersExter MileageEcoSportvsExter
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen Tera

9 - 15 Lakhs
 
Alert Me When Launched Tera DetailsView upcoming Cars
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage: 18-18.7 kmpl
Check OffersBasalt X MileageEcoSportvsBasalt X
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
+4
Mileage: 17.9 - 24 kmpl
Check OffersMagnite MileageEcoSportvsMagnite
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
Mileage: 20.01-28.51 kmpl
Check OffersUrban Cruiser Taisor MileageEcoSportvsUrban Cruiser Taisor

Ford EcoSport Visual Comparison

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Ford EcoSport User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

My 1st choice Ford
The Ford EcoSport was one of the most stylish and well-built compact SUVs in its time. It pioneered the sub-4m SUV segment in India with its rugged looks, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and solid build quality. The sporty design made it stand out from regular hatchbacks. Performance-wise, it was a true driver’s car. The handling felt confident, and the steering was responsive—perfect for both city and highway drives. Engine options like the 1.0L EcoBoost turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel offered strong performance. The EcoBoost stood out for its punchy power, while the diesel was known for low-end torque and efficiency. Real-world mileage ranged from 14–18 kmpl for petrol and 18–22 kmpl for diesel variants. The rear seat was a bit tight for three adults, but overall comfort and features were impressive. Even today, the EcoSport continues to hold strong demand in the pre-owned market due to its safety, durability, and fun-to-drive nature.
By: Diwakar Singh (Jul 22, 2025)
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Stylish Ride
The EcoSport features a rugged yet compact design that turns heads on the road. The interior complements the bold exterior with a trendy layout, highlighted by a large 9-inch touchscreen and an informative digital display beside the odometer. Smooth Performance: Powered by a 1.5L Ti-VCT petrol engine producing 110 bhp and 140 Nm torque, the EcoSport delivers a peppy and refined driving experience. The automatic transmission offers smooth and responsive gear shifts, enhancing overall drive comfort. Feature-Rich Cabin: It comes loaded with features like built-in navigation, automatic climate control, premium music system, and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat — adding both luxury and practicality.
By: Tanmay Godha (Jul 21, 2025)
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