My 1st choice Ford

The Ford EcoSport was one of the most stylish and well-built compact SUVs in its time. It pioneered the sub-4m SUV segment in India with its rugged looks, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and solid build quality. The sporty design made it stand out from regular hatchbacks. Performance-wise, it was a true driver’s car. The handling felt confident, and the steering was responsive—perfect for both city and highway drives. Engine options like the 1.0L EcoBoost turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel offered strong performance. The EcoBoost stood out for its punchy power, while the diesel was known for low-end torque and efficiency. Real-world mileage ranged from 14–18 kmpl for petrol and 18–22 kmpl for diesel variants. The rear seat was a bit tight for three adults, but overall comfort and features were impressive. Even today, the EcoSport continues to hold strong demand in the pre-owned market due to its safety, durability, and fun-to-drive nature.

By: Diwakar Singh ( Jul 22, 2025 )