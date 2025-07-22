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Ford EcoSport User Reviews & Ratings
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User Reviews
My 1st choice Ford
The Ford EcoSport was one of the most stylish and well-built compact SUVs in its time. It pioneered the sub-4m SUV segment in India with its rugged looks, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and solid build quality. The sporty design made it stand out from regular hatchbacks.
Performance-wise, it was a true driver’s car. The handling felt confident, and the steering was responsive—perfect for both city and highway drives. Engine options like the 1.0L EcoBoost turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel offered strong performance. The EcoBoost stood out for its punchy power, while the diesel was known for low-end torque and efficiency.
Real-world mileage ranged from 14–18 kmpl for petrol and 18–22 kmpl for diesel variants. The rear seat was a bit tight for three adults, but overall comfort and features were impressive. Even today, the EcoSport continues to hold strong demand in the pre-owned market due to its safety, durability, and fun-to-drive nature.By: Diwakar Singh (Jul 22, 2025)
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Stylish Ride
The EcoSport features a rugged yet compact design that turns heads on the road. The interior complements the bold exterior with a trendy layout, highlighted by a large 9-inch touchscreen and an informative digital display beside the odometer.
Smooth Performance:
Powered by a 1.5L Ti-VCT petrol engine producing 110 bhp and 140 Nm torque, the EcoSport delivers a peppy and refined driving experience. The automatic transmission offers smooth and responsive gear shifts, enhancing overall drive comfort.
Feature-Rich Cabin:
It comes loaded with features like built-in navigation, automatic climate control, premium music system, and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat — adding both luxury and practicality.By: Tanmay Godha (Jul 21, 2025)