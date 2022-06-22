Home > New Cars > Ford > Aspire > Ford Aspire On Road Price in Noida

Ford Aspire On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
+27
images
Add to compare
Ford Aspire
Check latest offers

Ford Aspire Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT

1194 cc | 95 bhp | 1038 |

₹ 8.32 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
728,000
RTO
67,740
Insurance
35,945
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
832,185
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹12,971
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
174
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2490
Kerb Weight
1038
Height
1525
Width
1704
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Engine Type
Ti-VCT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist beam type)
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R15
Bootspace
359
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
42
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Sand + Light Oak
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Ford Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Gautam Budh Ford

mapicon
Plot No. B - 127, Sector 5 Near Noida Authority,noida, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
phoneicon
+91 - 8826811144
   

Shree Pawan Ford

mapicon
D-247/2, Sector-63,noida, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
phoneicon
+91 - 9953027613

Check Latest Offers on Aspire

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Aspire

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue