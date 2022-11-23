What is the on-road price of Force Motors Urbania in Kolkata? The on-road price of Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Kolkata is Rs. 42.66 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania in Kolkata? The RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Kolkata amount to Rs. 3.72 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Kolkata? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Kolkata is Rs. 71,042.

What are the insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania in Kolkata? The insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Kolkata are Rs. 1.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.