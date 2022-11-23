What is the on-road price of Force Motors Urbania in Bengaluru? The on-road price of Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Bengaluru is Rs. 46.38 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania in Bengaluru? The RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 7.44 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Bengaluru? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Bengaluru is Rs. 77,229.

What are the insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania in Bengaluru? The insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Bengaluru are Rs. 1.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.