Force Motors Urbania On Road Price in Bengaluru
Urbania Specs & Features

Force Motors Urbania On Road Price in Bengaluru

Force Motors Urbania Front Right Side
Force Motors Urbania Front Right Side 1
Force Motors Urbania Front View
Force Motors Urbania Grille
Force Motors Urbania Headlight
Force Motors Urbania Taillight
30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Urbania Price in Bengaluru

Force Motors Urbania on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 38.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Force Motors Urbania top variant goes up to Rs. 46.38 Lakhs in Bengaluru.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Force Motors Urbania 3615WB 14Str₹ 38.09 Lakhs
Force Motors Urbania 3350WB 10Str₹ 38.77 Lakhs
Force Motors Urbania 3350WB 11Str₹ 38.77 Lakhs
Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 14Str₹ 41.26 Lakhs
Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 17Str₹ 41.35 Lakhs
Force Motors Urbania 3615WB 10Str₹ 42.70 Lakhs
Force Motors Urbania 3615WB 13Str₹ 42.85 Lakhs
Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str₹ 46.38 Lakhs
...Read More

Force Motors Urbania Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Urbania 3615WB 14Str

₹38.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,51,197
RTO
6,10,239
Insurance
1,46,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
38,08,820
EMI@81,866/mo
Close

Urbania 3350WB 10Str

₹38.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Urbania 3350WB 11Str

₹38.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Urbania 4400WB 14Str

₹41.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Urbania 4400WB 17Str

₹41.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Urbania 3615WB 10Str

₹42.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Urbania 3615WB 13Str

₹42.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Urbania 4400WB 13Str

₹46.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
    Force Motors Urbania FAQs

    The on-road price of Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Bengaluru is Rs. 46.38 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 7.44 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Bengaluru is Rs. 77,229.
    The insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Bengaluru are Rs. 1.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Bengaluru includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 37.21 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 7.44 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 1.73 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 46.38 Lakhs.

