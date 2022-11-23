What is the on-road price of Force Motors Urbania in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Ahmedabad is Rs. 41.17 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 2.23 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Ahmedabad is Rs. 68,568.

What are the insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania in Ahmedabad? The insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Ahmedabad are Rs. 1.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.