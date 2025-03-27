Force Motors Urbania Price:
Force Motors Urbania is priced between Rs. 30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Force Motors Urbania?
Force Motors Urbania Price:
Force Motors Urbania is priced between Rs. 30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Force Motors Urbania?
The Force Motors Urbania is available in 8 variants - 3615WB 14Str, 3350WB 11Str, 3350WB 10Str, 4400WB 14Str, 4400WB 17Str, 3615WB 10Str, 3615WB 13Str, 4400WB 13Str.
What is the ground clearance of Force Motors Urbania?
Force Motors Urbania has a ground clearance of 200 mm.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Force Motors Urbania?
Force Motors Urbania comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine, and features a Minivan body type.
Which are the major rivals of Force Motors Urbania?
Force Motors Urbania rivals are Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Isuzu MU-X, Isuzu V-Cross, BYD Atto 3.
What is the mileage of Force Motors Urbania?
Force Motors Urbania comes with a mileage of 11 kmpl (Company claimed).
What is the Seating Capacity of Force Motors Urbania?
Force Motors Urbania offers a 10, 11, 13, 14, 17 configuration.