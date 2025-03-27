UrbaniaPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Force Motors Urbania
FORCE MOTORS Urbania

Launched in Nov 2022

₹30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Urbania Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc

Urbania: 2596.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.72 kmpl

Urbania: 11 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 173.68 bhp

Urbania: 114.0 bhp

Force Motors Urbania Latest Update

Force Motors Urbania Price:

Force Motors Urbania is priced between Rs. 30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Force Motors Urbania?

Force Motors Urbania Variants
Force Motors Urbania price starts at ₹ 30.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 37.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
8 Variants Available
Urbania 3615WB 14Str₹30.51 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Urbania 3350WB 11Str₹31.06 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Urbania 3350WB 10Str₹31.06 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Urbania 4400WB 14Str₹33.08 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Urbania 4400WB 17Str₹33.15 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Urbania 3615WB 10Str₹34.24 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Urbania 3615WB 13Str₹34.36 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Urbania 4400WB 13Str₹37.21 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Force Motors Urbania Images

9 images
Force Motors Urbania Specifications and Features

Body TypeMinivan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque350 Nm
Mileage11 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
Force Motors Urbania comparison with similar cars

Force Motors Urbania
Jeep Meridian
Hyundai Tucson
Jeep Compass
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu V-Cross
BYD Atto 3
BYD eMAX 7
Mahindra XEV 9e
Toyota Innova Hycross
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹30.51 Lakhs*
₹24.99 Lakhs*
₹29.27 Lakhs*
₹18.99 Lakhs*
₹33.23 Lakhs*
₹25.52 Lakhs*
₹24.99 Lakhs*
₹26.9 Lakhs*
₹21.9 Lakhs*
₹19.94 Lakhs*
₹25.51 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
6 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
1 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
114 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
184 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Power
184 bhp
Power
150 bhp
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
416 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
188 Nm
Torque
188 Nm
Length
6225 mm
Length
4769 mm
Length
4630 mm
Length
4405
Length
4825
Length
5332 mm
Length
4455 mm
Length
4710 mm
Length
4789 mm
Length
4755 mm
Length
4755 mm
Height
2550 mm
Height
1698 mm
Height
1665 mm
Height
1640
Height
1860
Height
1855 mm
Height
1615 mm
Height
1690 mm
Height
1694 mm
Height
1790 mm
Height
1790 mm
Width
2095 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1818
Width
1860
Width
1880 mm
Width
1875 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1850 mm
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
170 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
438
Boot Space
235
Boot Space
180 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Boot Space
663 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Minivan
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Pickup Truck
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Force Motors Urbania Mileage

Force Motors Urbania in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Force Motors Urbania's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Force Motors Urbania 3615WB 14Str comes with a litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
11 kmpl

Force Motors Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rohit Autowheels
K – 279, Nh–1, G.T. Karnal Road, Bhghat Singh Park, Near Siraspur Gurudwara New, New Delhi, Delhi 110042
+91 - 8130807711
Tempo Automobiles
33-33 A, Shivaji Marg, Rama Road Industrial Area, Near Haldiram, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9910064030
Popular Force Motors Cars

Force Motors Urbania EMI

