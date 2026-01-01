hamburger icon
Urbania
Force Motors Urbania Front Right Side
1/9
Force Motors Urbania Front Right Side 1
2/9
Force Motors Urbania Front View
3/9
Force Motors Urbania Grille
4/9
Force Motors Urbania Headlight
5/9
Force Motors Urbania Taillight
6/9

Force Motors Urbania 3350WB 11Str

36.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Force Motors Urbania Key Specs
Engine2596 cc
Mileage11 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Urbania 3350WB 11Str

Urbania 3350WB 11Str Prices

The Urbania 3350WB 11Str, equipped with a FM2.6CR ED and Manual 5-Speed, is listed at ₹36.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Urbania 3350WB 11Str Mileage

All variants of the Urbania deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Urbania 3350WB 11Str Engine and Transmission

The Urbania 3350WB 11Str is powered by a 2596 cc engine mated to a Manual 5-Speed. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 2950 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1400-2200 rpm of torque.

Urbania 3350WB 11Str vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Urbania's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jeep Meridian priced between ₹23.33 Lakhs - 37.82 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs.

Urbania 3350WB 11Str Specs & Features

The Urbania 3350WB 11Str has Air Conditioner, Rear Reading Lamp, Bluetooth Compatibility, Heater, Rear AC, Central Locking and USB Compatibility.

Force Motors Urbania 3350WB 11Str Price

Urbania 3350WB 11Str

₹36.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,06,177
RTO
3,88,272
Insurance
1,49,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,43,953
EMI@78,323/mo
Close

Force Motors Urbania 3350WB 11Str Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
FM2.6CR ED
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1400-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual 5-Speed
Mileage (ARAI)
11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 2950 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS VI
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235/65 R16
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Leaf spring suspension
Rear Suspension
Leaf spring suspension
Rear Tyres
235/65 R16

Capacity

Seating Capacity
11 Person
Doors
3 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
5440 mm
Wheelbase
3350 mm
Kerb Weight
3625 kg
Height
2550 mm
Width
2095 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Force Motors Urbania 3350WB 11Str EMI
EMI70,490 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
32,79,557
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
32,79,557
Interest Amount
9,49,871
Payable Amount
42,29,428

Force Motors Urbania other Variants

Urbania 3615WB 14Str

₹35.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,51,197
RTO
3,81,399
Insurance
1,46,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,79,980
EMI@76,948/mo
Close

Urbania 3350WB 10Str

₹36.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,06,177
RTO
3,88,272
Insurance
1,49,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,43,953
EMI@78,323/mo
View breakup

Urbania 4400WB 14Str

₹38.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,07,534
RTO
4,13,441
Insurance
1,56,769
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,78,244
EMI@83,359/mo
View breakup

Urbania 4400WB 17Str

₹38.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,14,729
RTO
4,14,341
Insurance
1,57,047
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,86,617
EMI@83,539/mo
View breakup

Urbania 3615WB 10Str

₹40.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,23,755
RTO
4,27,969
Insurance
1,61,251
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,13,475
EMI@86,265/mo
View breakup

Urbania 3615WB 13Str

₹40.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,35,555
RTO
4,29,444
Insurance
1,61,706
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,27,205
EMI@86,560/mo
View breakup

Urbania 4400WB 13Str

₹43.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,20,963
RTO
4,65,120
Insurance
1,72,712
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,59,295
EMI@93,698/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

