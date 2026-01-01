|Engine
|2596 cc
|Mileage
|11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Urbania 3350WB 11Str, equipped with a FM2.6CR ED and Manual 5-Speed, is listed at ₹36.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urbania deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urbania 3350WB 11Str is powered by a 2596 cc engine mated to a Manual 5-Speed. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 2950 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1400-2200 rpm of torque.
In the Urbania's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jeep Meridian priced between ₹23.33 Lakhs - 37.82 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs.
The Urbania 3350WB 11Str has Air Conditioner, Rear Reading Lamp, Bluetooth Compatibility, Heater, Rear AC, Central Locking and USB Compatibility.