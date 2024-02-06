Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 16.42 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 16.42 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Force Motors Gurkha dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Force Motors Gurkha on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Force Motors Gurkha is mainly compared to Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Mumbai, Mahindra Scorpio Classic which starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs in Mumbai and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Force Motors Gurkha 4X4 ₹ 16.42 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price