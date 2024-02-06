Saved Articles

Force Motors Gurkha On Road Price in Bangalore

17.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Gurkha Price in Bangalore

Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 17.08 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Force Motors Gurkha 4X4₹ 17.08 Lakhs
Force Motors Gurkha Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4X4
₹17.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,59,000
RTO
2,64,443
Insurance
83,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
17,07,802
EMI@36,707/mo
    Force Motors Gurkha News

    The MW Spartan 2.0 electric SUV is based on the Force Gurkha and retains most components barring the diesel engine and transmission
    Force Gurkha off-roader gets an electrified version in Europe as MW Spartan 2.0
    6 Feb 2024
    Force Motors is planning to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crore in the next few years towards electrification of its fleet, including passenger vehicles like Gurkha SUV.
    Force Motors, makers of Gurkha SUV, plans EV move with 2,000 crore investment
    5 Feb 2024
    The 5-door version of the Gurkha was spotted in Manali.
    Force Gurkha 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar
    22 Jul 2023
    The Gurkha has more road presence than the Jimny because of its dimensions.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Which 4x4 off-roader SUV should you buy?
    27 May 2023
    2021 Force Gurkha SUV was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Force Motors introduces free roadside assistance for Gurkha owners
    24 May 2023
    View all
    Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    Force Motors Gurkha FAQs

    The on-road price of Force Motors Gurkha New 4X4 in Bangalore is Rs 17,07,802.
    The Force Motors Gurkha New 4X4 will have RTO charges of Rs 2,64,443 in Bangalore.
    The insurance Charges for the Force Motors Gurkha New 4X4 in Bangalore is Rs 83,859.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Force Motors Gurkha New in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 13,59,000, RTO - Rs. 2,64,443, Insurance - Rs. 83,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Force Motors Gurkha New in ##cityName## is Rs. 17,07,802.
    Top model of Force Motors Gurkha New is Force Motors 4X4 and the on road price in Bangalore is Rs. 17,07,802.
    Force Motors Gurkha New's on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 17,07,802 and rises to Rs. 17,07,802. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for base variant of Force Motors Gurkha New in Bangalore will be Rs. 34,628. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

