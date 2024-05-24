HT Auto
Force Motors Gurkha On Road Price in Surat

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
16.75 - 18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Gurkha Price in Surat

Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 18.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Force Motors Gurkha top variant goes up to Rs. 20.21 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater)₹ 18.84 Lakhs
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater)₹ 20.21 Lakhs
...Read More

Force Motors Gurkha Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹18.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,75,000
RTO
1,12,500
Insurance
96,045
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Surat)
18,84,045
EMI@40,495/mo
5 Door (7-Seater)
₹20.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Force Motors Gurkha News

The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
24 May 2024
2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
3 May 2024
The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a tech-laden interior and a new 5-door alternative
2024 Force Gurkha 3-door & 5-door launched in India, priced from 16.75 lakh
2 May 2024
The 2024 Force Gurkha range is now available for bookings at dealerships and comes a more rugged off-roader against the Jimny and Thar
2024 Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door bookings open for 25,000, launch in May
30 Apr 2024
The Force Gurkha continues to have a very strong road presence regardless of whether it is driving forward or just standing still. It continues to be influenced by the Mercedes G Wagon and is appears proud of it.
2024 Force Gurkha drive impressions: Raw, rough, robust and raring for a fight
29 Apr 2024
Force Motors Gurkha Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
25 Apr 2024
Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
23 Apr 2024
BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
22 Apr 2024
View all
 

