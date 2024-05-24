Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 18.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Force Motors Gurkha top variant goes up to Rs. 20.21 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 18.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Force Motors Gurkha top variant goes up to Rs. 20.21 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater) and the most priced model is Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater). Visit your nearest Force Motors Gurkha dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Force Motors Gurkha on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Force Motors Gurkha is mainly compared to MG Astor which starts at Rs. 9.98 Lakhs in Surat, Mahindra Scorpio Classic which starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs in Surat and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater) ₹ 18.84 Lakhs Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) ₹ 20.21 Lakhs