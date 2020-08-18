Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Soft Touch Front Panel Front Seat Back Pockets Leather Wrap Steering Wheel Gear Knob Internal Roof Light With Diing Effect Mileage/Avg Speed/Duration
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Double Crank Prevention System, Seat Belt Warning Light With Buzzer, Fire Prevention System, Prograed Service Reminder, Desmodronic Foldable Key
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Dual Parabola Headlamp Outside Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors Body Colour Chrome Boot Lid Handle Rear Roof Light
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
No
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes