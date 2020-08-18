Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
No
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Soft Touch Front Panel, Distance To Empty Indicator, Instrument Panel Light Regulation, Real Time Mileage Indicator, High Terrain Guages
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Fire Prevention System, Prograable Speed Limit Buzzer, Prograed Service Reminder
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
No
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
No
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
Yes
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Reindeer Headlamp, Side Body Cladding, Spare Wheel mounted on tail gate, Functional Roof Rack
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
No
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
No