Fiat Avventura

Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Avventura (HT Auto photo)

₹ 7.11 to 8.76 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 20.5 kmpl
Engine 1,248 cc
Transmission Manual
Fuel type Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Power Up 1.3 Active (Diesel) BS IV, 1248 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 7.11 Lakhs

Power Up 1.3 Dynamic (Diesel) BS IV, 1248 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 7.96 Lakhs

Power Up 1.3 Emotion (Diesel) BS IV, 1248 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 8.76 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue