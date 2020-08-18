Additional Features

All Black Soft Touch Front Panel Fabric Insert On Door Trim And Door Armrest Leather Gear Shift Knob New Sporty Seat Upholstery Distance To Empty Indicator Adjustable Instrument Panel Light Regulation Trip Calculator Range Milage Average Speed Duration Abarth Instrument Cluster Solid Rear Seat To Ensure Safety And Longevity(Rear Seat Fortified By Metal Black)