Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
All Black Soft Touch Front Panel Fabric Insert On Door Trim And Door Armrest Leather Gear Shift Knob New Sporty Seat Upholstery Distance To Empty Indicator Adjustable Instrument Panel Light Regulation Trip Calculator Range Milage Average Speed Duration Abarth Instrument Cluster Solid Rear Seat To Ensure Safety And Longevity(Rear Seat Fortified By Metal Black)
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Automatic Door Lock, Fire Prevention System, Iobilizer With Rolling Code, Prograed Service Reminder, Smart Airbags That Deploy Based On Severity Of Collision, Prograable Speed Limit Buzzer, Cut Fuel Supply In Case Of Roll Over
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
-
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Raindeer Headlamp Body Coloured Bumpers Red Coloured ORVMs Chrome Plated Door Handles Stylish Abarth Decals Delayed Extra Wipe To Ensure Clean And Dry Front Windsheild (Flat Blade Front Wipers) Rear Wiper That Understand The Requirment(Smart Rear Wiper Get Activated When You Reveres)
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes