Fiat Abarth Punto

Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)
Fiat Abarth Punto (HT Auto photo)

₹ 9.67 Lakhs* Onwards

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 16.3 kmpl
Engine 1,368 cc
Transmission Manual
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
1.4 T-Jet (Petrol) BS IV, 1368 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 9.67 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue